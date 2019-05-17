JB Marks municipality, North West government to discuss decision to place metro under administration

The JB Marks municipality and the North West government have resolved to "engage further" after the provincial executive committee's decision to place the municipality under administration ended in a tit-for-tat spat this week.

The resolution was reached following a meeting led by Premier Job Mokgoro and attended by Local Government and Human Settlements MEC Motlalepula Rosho, JB Marks Executive Mayor Kgotso Khumalo, as well as senior government and municipal officials.

"The North West provincial government, together with the JB Marks local municipality, has resolved to further engage in discussion to find common ground in the input of the Executive Council decision to make the Section 139(1)(b) intervention notice that was served on the municipality on May 13, 2019," the premier's spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after the JB Marks council rejected the Section 139 notice on Thursday, accusing the province of failing to consult it first before making the decision.

"Yes, indeed it is true that JB Marks council took a decision to reject the MEC's letter to put us under administration on the basis that we were not consulted and also our municipality is financially stable and no service delivery is compromised," mayoral spokesperson Victor Boqo told News24 on Thursday.

ALSO READ: JB Marks council rejects North West govt's decision to place the municipality under administration

A letter seen by News24 from the office of the North West Local Government MEC to the JB Marks mayoral office, shows that the decision was taken on May 2 and the mayor's office was informed of the decision on May 6.



Reasons behind the decision are not listed in the letter, News24 earlier reported.

Over the next two weeks a joint technical team established following Friday's meeting is expected to report to the premier "on the course of intervention to be collaboratively implemented between provincial government and the municipality".

"Provincial government considers the JB Marks local municipality as a critical municipality whose performance should be protected and improved as has been the case in recent years.

"Further elaboration on the detail and full extent of implementation of intervention in the municipality will be communicated once the technical team has reported back to the premier," said Ngesi.



