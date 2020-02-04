 

Jeremy Maggs steps down as eNCA acting editor-in-chief

2020-02-04 11:28
(Sunday Times / John Liebenberg)

(Sunday Times / John Liebenberg)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jeremy Maggs is stepping down with immediate effect as acting editor-in-chief of eNCA, the company announced on Tuesday.

"Jeremy has been in the position for the past 12 months and has asked to be relieved from his duties, as the stressful nature of the job was impacting on him negatively. eMedia Investments have acceded to his request," a statement said.

It quoted Maggs as saying: "This has not been an easy decision, but for the past few months the stressful nature of the job has caused me to reevaluate both my position at the station and my life choices. I've been stressed and unwell for some time and I've made this decision in my own best interests and that of the station."

He will continue with his on-air duties as co-host for SA Tonight between 18:00 and 21:00 weekdays.

eNCA will now be led by the senior management of the group, headed by Norman Munzhelele, who will be the acting managing director.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

Read more on:    enca  |  jeremy maggs  |  media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

CRIB SHEET | Your ultimate guide to the key issues in Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane court battle

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town pupils celebrate World Wetlands Day
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 11:39 AM
Road name: Koeberg Road Northbound

Northbound
Wetton 11:37 AM
Road name: Wetton Road

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto winner scores big bucks! 2020-02-03 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 