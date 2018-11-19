 

Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen 'hitman' also accused of killing accomplice during Spur shooting

2018-11-19 18:03

Jenna Etheridge

Blue Downs Magistrate's Court (File picture)

A man accused of trying to kill alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen at a Spur in Kuils River in August, also faces a murder charge, it emerged in court on Monday.

Wearing a black top and jeans, Marco Johannes, 31, briefly appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court for his bail application in the Booysen case on Monday.

While planning to apply for bail a week ago, he was arrested in a separate case for the murder of a man, believed to be his father-in-law, who had allegedly accompanied him to the restaurant on August 1.

It is not yet clear why the murder charge was only brought against him now.

However, prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse explained on Monday that the cases had different investigating officers.

One of them is Charl Kinnear, a police colonel who is the investigating officer in the extortion case of suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and three others.

Kinnear sat in court with the head of the police's anti-gang unit, Major General André Lincoln.

The State intended joining all the cases against Johannes.

His bail application could not proceed because some court staff were not available.

News24 previously reported that Booysen had been in a Spur in a Kuils River mall when one or two men had approached him. One opened fire and Booysen was wounded in the left arm, but the firearm then jammed.

The man with the jammed gun was shot in the head. A 9mm Beretta and five cartridges were found at the scene after the shooting. According to the charge sheets, Johannes is accused of killing Simon Yon "by shooting him with a firearm".

He is also accused of trying to kill Jerome Booysen by "shooting at him several times" and Fatima van der Westhuizen, by firing shots at her.

Johannes, who has been in custody since September, is expected to return to court for his bail application on December 11.

