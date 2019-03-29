 

Jessie Duarte opens case after communication devices 'hacked'

2019-03-29 14:23

Pelane Phakgadi

If you are in communication with the deputy secretary general of the ANC, Jessie Duarte, you might have been speaking to someone else.

Duarte's emails and messaging systems have been hacked, according to the ANC.

In a statement, the party said that a WhatsApp text purporting to be from its deputy secretary general has also been circulated.

"It has come to the attention of the African National Congress (ANC) that the communication devices of the deputy secretary general, Cde Jessie Duarte, have been hacked. Her emails and messaging systems have been targeted and interfered with," reads the statement.

"It is not clear at this stage what the message circulating entails, but the party said that it "finds these actions reprehensible with the only objective to cause harm, invoke anger and cause instability", the statement said.

The party said Duarte would "lay criminal charges with the South African Police Service and request an investigation".

ANC blames 'dirty tricks' by opponents

"The ANC shall look at taking further preventative measures to ensure that its leadership is able to communicate in privacy and safety. In the interim we call on all who have received WhatsApp texts or emails from the DSG (deputy secretary general) to rather discard them before opening them."

The party noted that it had become "accustomed" to being targeted by its "opponents".

"The ANC and its leadership have sadly grown accustomed to its opponents using dirty tricks," continued the statement.

On Thursday, the ANC also distanced itself from a scam circulating on social media platforms.

A banner claiming the party was hiring people to do social media work for a stipend was being shared on social media platforms.

"This is a fabrication as the organisation has a full complement of human resources in its communications office that is sufficient to discharge any capabilities currently required by the organisation," the party said.

Spokesperson Dakota Legoete said: "The ANC would never advertise its vacancies through social media banners but utilising its own official platforms. We urge anyone who has been deliberately misled to disregard this scam and report its purveyors to law enforcement agencies."

