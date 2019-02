Gauteng police have confirmed that the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has been evacuated following the escape of several prisoners on Friday morning.

Lieutenant Kay Makhubela told News24 that officers were on the scene.

It is still unclear how many prisoners have managed to escape, or who they are.

This is the second prisoner escape at the court in less than two months.

This is a developing story. More to follow.