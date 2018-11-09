 

Jiba and Mrwebi investigation: Terms of reference revealed

2018-11-09 19:44

Jeanette Chabalala

Nomgcobo Jiba. (Lisa Hnatowicz/Foto24, file)

Nomgcobo Jiba. (Lisa Hnatowicz/Foto24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The inquiry into whether the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office should probe whether they fulfilled their responsibilities as senior officials and complied with the Constitution and the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

This was the instruction from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday. 

Jiba and Mrwebi were suspended in October after Ramaphosa announced his decision to institute inquiries into their fitness to hold office.

Jiba was the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions and Mrwebi the Special Director of Public Prosecutions.

In the terms of reference released on Friday in the Government Gazette, Ramaphosa wants the inquiry to probe whether Jiba properly exercised her discretion in relation to instituting and conducting criminal proceedings on behalf of the state.

Ramaphosa also wants the inquiry to probe whether Jiba duly respected court processes and proceedings as required by applicable prescripts and as a senior member of the National Prosecuting Authority. 

READ: Jiba meets her deadline, sends Presidency reasons why she should not be suspended

"[Has] she in any way brought the National Prosecuting Authority into disrepute by any of her actions or omissions," reads the terms of reference.

Turning to Mrwebi, the inquiry will probe whether he is fit and proper to hold office as a prosecutor in the prosecutorial services in particular, in the capacity as a special director of public prosecutions. 

The inquiry will also probe if he fulfilled his responsibility in his position and if he "acted at all times without fear, favour or prejudice". 

Ramaphosa has appointed former Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro as the chairperson of the inquiry.

Mokgoro will be assisted by Kgomotso Moroka SC and Thenjiwe Vilakazi. The inquiry is expected to be completed within four months of its commencement. 

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa suspends NPA's Jiba, Mrwebi pending inquiry

In a letter to Jiba and Mrwebi, Ramaphosa said: "I have taken into account the serious nature of allegations that you are unfit to be in so high an office, where the work of our criminal justice system is central to the critical and pressing matter of all prosecutions, especially prosecution of corruption cases and [the safeguarding] of our public purse.

"You hold a senior position with influence over a large swathe of the NPA. It is the interest of the NPA's image as a whole that I consider here, and of the integrity of an enquiry (sic) that must result in the clearest and most convincing conclusions about the integrity, and sound leadership of the NPA."

In July, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned a ruling of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that Jiba and Mrwebi be struck from the roll of advocates.

However, the General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) later filed papers in the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal the SCA ruling.

In the papers, GCB chairperson Craig Watt-Pringle SC said he believed there were "reasonable prospects of success in an appeal".

He said four judges found that striking-off orders should be made in the circumstances of the case and the three disagreed.

Jiba and Mrwebi are opposing the application.

Read more on:    lawrence mrwebi  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  nomgcobo ­jiba  |  npa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bloem businessman, 2 cops appear in court for hospital CEO's murder

2018-11-09 19:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Man called racial slur after accidentally bumping woman with car in Margate
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:16 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 7 2018-11-07 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 