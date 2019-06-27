 

Jiba and Mrwebi will not be struck from roll of advocates after Concourt ruling

2019-06-27 10:38

Jeanette Chabalala

Nomgcobo Jiba Foto: Netwerk24

Axed deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and her colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi will remain on the roll of advocates after the General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) lost its leave to appeal application in the Constitutional Court on Thursday. 

The unanimous judgment was written by Justice Chris Jafta. 

Jiba and Mrwebi were struck from the roll of advocates on September 15, 2016, after Judge Francis Legodi in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria agreed with the GCB that they were "not fit and proper" to be advocates.

The matter went to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which overturned the High Court's ruling but the GCB approached the Constitutional Court for relief.

Jiba was acting National Director of Public Prosecutions between December 28, 2011, and August 30, 2013.

More to follow.

