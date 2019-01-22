 

Jiba 'eager' to testify at the state capture commission – lawyer

2019-01-22 05:18

Pelane Phakgadi

Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba's legal team at the Mokgoro inquiry. (Pelane Phakgadi/News24)

Suspended Deputy National Director for Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba says she is willing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture should she be given a chance to do so.

Jiba was placed on suspension last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa along with the special director of public prosecutions, Lawrence Mrwebi.

She says provided that her appearance at the Zondo Commission does not conflict with the Justice Yvonne Mokgoro inquiry, which is looking into her fitness to hold office, she is keen to give her side of the story.

During his testimony at the state capture commission last week former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi testified that Jiba received at least R100 000 and Mrwebi R10 000 to kill an ongoing corruption probe by the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks.

READ: 'She has not received any money' - Jiba's lawyer at fitness inquiry

Jiba's attorney, Zola Majavu, told News24 that his client denied receiving any money.

"She has stated it categorically...and she will at the right time go to the relevant forum where these allegations were made and then have her say there.

"She has no difficulty going there," Majavu said.

Lawyer pleased with Mokgoro inquiry

Majavu, however, conceded that Jiba was informed that she may be implicated by a witness at the Zondo commission by the commission's investigators, but was not told about the extent of the implication.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Agrizzi to implicate Zuma, Jiba in Bosasa scandal

Jiba is set to come before the commission on February 6, and has indicated that she will not talk to the media about the matter until then.

Majavu said that his team was pleased with the direction which the Mokgoro inquiry was taking.

"Fortunately the inquiry investigators do provide us with statements of various witnesses in advance, so that we understand what it is that they are going to say," said Majavu.

Majavu said they allowed both his and Mrwebi's teams to be ready to cross-examine witnesses.

