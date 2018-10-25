 

Jiba, Mrwebi must be removed from the NPA 'like cancer from the body' - DA

2018-10-25 18:32
Glynnis Breytenbach (Picture: Beeld)

Glynnis Breytenbach (Picture: Beeld)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA's Glynnis Breytenbach says embattled Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are "relics from a dark chapter" in the history of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and must be removed from the institution "like cancer from a body".

Her reaction follows an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that he suspended both from the NPA, pending the outcome of an inquiry into their fitness for office, led by former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

They were both reinstated to the roll of advocates by the Supreme Court of Appeal earlier this year after being struck off. Both serve as deputy national directors of public prosecutions.

READ: Ramaphosa suspends NPA's Jiba, Mrwebi pending inquiry

"The DA has always maintained that they are not fit and proper persons to occupy office. The pair were appointed and promoted to their exalted positions under the disastrous tenure of now disgraced former NDPP Shaun Abrahams," Breytenbach, herself a former senior prosecutor at the NPA, says in a statement.

She says Jiba and Mrwebi played integral roles in the "capture" of the NPA which led to charges against former president Jacob Zuma being delayed "for almost a decade while he, his family and his associates were allowed to plunder the national coffers with impunity".

Breytenbach says South Africans deserve a criminal justice system that is independent, just and effective. "If there is any hope for the revival of a near-terminally ill NPA, it is imperative that Jiba and Mrwebi be excised, like a cancer, from the body. Whether it is too late to save the patient, only time will tell…Jiba and Mrwebi are relics from a dark chapter in the institution's history and the sooner they leave the better it will be for all."

Earlier, Ramaphosa announced that advocate Kgomotso Moroka SC and Thenjiwe Vilakazi, an attorney, would assist Mokgoro. The evidence leader will be advocate Nazreen Bawa SC, who will also develop the terms of reference for the inquiry.

In a letter to Jiba and Mrwebi, the president said: "I have taken into account the serious nature of allegations that you are unfit to be in so high an office, where the work of our criminal justice system is central to the critical and pressing matter of all prosecutions, especially prosecution of corruption cases and safeguarding of our public purse. You hold a senior position with influence over a large swathe of the NPA. It is the interest of the NPA's image as a whole that I consider here, and of the integrity of an inquiry that must result in the clearest and most convincing conclusions about the integrity and sound leadership of the NPA."

Read more on:    npa  |  nomgcobo ­jiba  |  glynnis breytenbach  |  lawrence mrwebi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ekurhuleni is the 'engine of economic growth' - Ramaphosa at launch of train plant

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma due back in court for culpable homicide case
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 24 October 2018-10-24 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Contracts Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R750 000.00 - R950 000.00 Per Year

Senior Android Developer

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R900 000.00 - R960 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 