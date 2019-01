A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was arrested in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Monday evening after he allegedly accepted a R10 "cooldrink bribe".

"He was caught red-handed taking money from a taxi man who didn't have a number plate and was driving without a licence," JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 on Tuesday.

The official has since been detained at the Protea police station.

JMPD chief David Tembe said the JMPD was working to systematically root out this type of corruption within the service.

"There is an anti-corruption strategy in place at JMPD which makes it impossible for corrupt officials to take bribe money.

"Gone are the days where officers take cooldrink money," he said.

The official who has not yet been named will appear in court soon.