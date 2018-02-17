 

JMPD officer gunned down in armed robbery

2018-02-17 13:45

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – An off-duty Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer was gunned down after trying to intervene in an armed robbery on Friday night.

Mayoral Committee Member for Public Safety, Michael Sun, said the 47-year-old part time traffic warden, who was in civilian clothes at the time, had witnessed an armed robbery near Busy Corner in Ivory Park.
 
“When he tried to intervene, the three armed robbers opened fire on him, shooting him in the arm and chest. He sadly passed away on the scene,” said Sun.
 
“Immediately after the incident occurred, the Acting Regional JMPD Commander called all officers on duty to barricade the area in search of the suspects,” he said.

Sun said no arrests had been made.

“I am bitterly disappointed and angered that yet another one of our officials have lost their lives while attempting to serve and protect,” said executive mayor Herman Mashaba.

“This is the fourth death in the JMPD in less than a month, and it must be stopped. I have called on Provincial Police Commissioner, Deliwe de Langer to assist in tracking down the suspects and bring the suspects to book,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said De Langer had assured him that the SAPS would do all in its power to ensure the perpetrators are found and held to account.
 
“I also requested Chief of JMPD, David Tembe, to set up a task team consisting of all JMPD Directors and to call an urgent meeting SAPS to find a solution to the crisis the Department is currently facing,” he said.
 

Read more on:    jmpd  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mandela Bay listeriosis outbreak source still not found

2018-02-17 12:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: #SONA2018 analysis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 11:48 AM
Road name: STADIUM EVENT

Cape Town 10:11 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 16 2018-02-16 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 