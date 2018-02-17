JMPD officer gunned down in armed robbery

Johannesburg – An off-duty Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer was gunned down after trying to intervene in an armed robbery on Friday night.

Mayoral Committee Member for Public Safety, Michael Sun, said the 47-year-old part time traffic warden, who was in civilian clothes at the time, had witnessed an armed robbery near Busy Corner in Ivory Park.



“When he tried to intervene, the three armed robbers opened fire on him, shooting him in the arm and chest. He sadly passed away on the scene,” said Sun.



“Immediately after the incident occurred, the Acting Regional JMPD Commander called all officers on duty to barricade the area in search of the suspects,” he said.

Sun said no arrests had been made.

“I am bitterly disappointed and angered that yet another one of our officials have lost their lives while attempting to serve and protect,” said executive mayor Herman Mashaba.

“This is the fourth death in the JMPD in less than a month, and it must be stopped. I have called on Provincial Police Commissioner, Deliwe de Langer to assist in tracking down the suspects and bring the suspects to book,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said De Langer had assured him that the SAPS would do all in its power to ensure the perpetrators are found and held to account.



“I also requested Chief of JMPD, David Tembe, to set up a task team consisting of all JMPD Directors and to call an urgent meeting SAPS to find a solution to the crisis the Department is currently facing,” he said.



