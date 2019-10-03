 

JMPD officer hailed for helping motorist change tyre on busy Joburg freeway

2019-10-03 15:51

Police and traffic officers are often in the news for the wrong reasons.

However, one Twitter user tried to change that narrative on Wednesday when he shared photographs of a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer on his knees, helping a motorist to change a tyre.

Twitter user Faizel Patel tweeted: "While some people criticize the JMPD, we should also look at the good they do. Like this officer who stopped to assist this motorist, got on his knees & changed the tyre."

The female driver of the white Hyundai Grand i10 can be seen watching over the officer while he changes the tyre. 

The heartwarming post has received more than 3 400 likes and has been retweeted by 780 users.

Twitter users have not only hailed the officer for lending a hand but for being brave and parking the marked JMPD vehicle at an angle to protect the stranded motorist from being run over on the busy freeway.

 

JMPD chief, David Tembe thanked users for the feedback, saying officers aimed to "serve and protect citizens with pride and dedication".

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

Read more on:    jmpd  |  johannesburg ­  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two arrested in alleged road licence fraud syndicate

2019-10-03 15:47

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three people strike it rich in Daily Lotto 2019-10-02 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 