JMPD officer hailed for helping motorist change tyre on busy Joburg freeway

Police and traffic officers are often in the news for the wrong reasons.

However, one Twitter user tried to change that narrative on Wednesday when he shared photographs of a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer on his knees, helping a motorist to change a tyre.

Twitter user Faizel Patel tweeted: "While some people criticize the JMPD, we should also look at the good they do. Like this officer who stopped to assist this motorist, got on his knees & changed the tyre."

While some people criticize the JMPD, we should also look at the good they do. Like this officer who stopped to assist this motorist, got on his knees & changed the tyre. We need more like him. Photos: Kushie Pieterson. @JoburgMPD @AsktheChiefJMPD @HermanMashaba @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/4Yb5GyebAR — Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) 2 October 2019Closer inspection, of the photographs revealed that the incident occurred at the Woodmead Drive exit from the M1.

The female driver of the white Hyundai Grand i10 can be seen watching over the officer while he changes the tyre.

The heartwarming post has received more than 3 400 likes and has been retweeted by 780 users.

Twitter users have not only hailed the officer for lending a hand but for being brave and parking the marked JMPD vehicle at an angle to protect the stranded motorist from being run over on the busy freeway.

JMPD chief, David Tembe thanked users for the feedback, saying officers aimed to "serve and protect citizens with pride and dedication".

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba