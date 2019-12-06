JMPD officer in serious but stable condition following shooting

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is in a critical but stable condition following a shootout on Friday evening.



According to Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the shootout occurred when the police traced a stolen van to Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

"JMPD K9 officers received information on the location of the van, in Hillbrow, which was hijacked.

"When officers tried to stop the van, a shootout ensued," Minnaar said.

The JMPD officer was rushed to Milpark Hospital.

One suspect died and another was arrested.