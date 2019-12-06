JMPD officer in serious but stable condition following shooting

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is in a
critical but stable condition following a shootout on Friday evening.
According to Senior
Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the shootout occurred when the police traced a
stolen van to Hillbrow, Johannesburg.
"JMPD K9 officers received
information on the location of the van, in Hillbrow, which was hijacked.
"When officers tried to
stop the van, a shootout ensued," Minnaar said.
The JMPD officer was rushed to
Milpark Hospital.
One suspect died and another
was arrested.