 

JMPD officer shot dead outside her home

2018-04-05 08:08

Iavan Pijoos

The pictures of the scene where a JMPD officer was shot. (Supplied, Crime Air Network, file)

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) inspector was shot and killed outside her home in Palm Springs, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, said Ayanda Zulu was shot dead by two unknown men in the early hours of Wednesday.

Nkosi-Malobane said the men fled the scene with her 9mm firearm.

Zulu was stationed in Region D, Soweto.

The motive for the killing was still unknown.

"The province has been robbed of a selfless and dedicated officer. Her passing is not in vain and it would not weaken the morale of our police force but will instead encourage them to do even more to continue to protect and serve our communities," Nkosi-Malobane said.

In the last seven months, 12 metro cops have died in the line of duty in Gauteng. Five of the killings occurred in February, according to Nkosi-Malobane.

"This must stop, before we know we will be left with no one to protect the good citizens of this country."

Read more on:    jmpd  |  johannesburg  |  crime

