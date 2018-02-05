 

JMPD ready for Hands off Zuma protest

2018-02-05 07:42

Alex Mitchley and Mahlatse Mahlase

Luthuli House (Picture: Supplied)

Luthuli House (Picture: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said it is ready to deal with any situation that may unfold outside the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday as "Hands off Zuma" protesters and a counter protest in support of Cyril Ramaphosa meet outside Luthuli House.

- Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24: "All law enforcement agencies will deal with the situation as it unfolds," as a protest in support of President Jacob Zuma's continued stay as head of state and a counter protest  to "defend" newly-elected party president Ramaphosa is being planned for Monday.

READ: ANC NWC summoned to Luthuli House

The Hands off Zuma protest is organised by Black First Land First (BLF) and other organisations, whilst the counter march is organised by a group claiming to made up of African National Congress members from across SA.

"President Zuma is the head of state and deployed by the ANC. So, if they want to display their support for him, they must take their march to the Union Buildings," Lele Sekete, convenor of the counter march, told News24.

"Why are they marching to Luthuli house?"

'An enemy celebrates with you'

Last Friday, February 2, several organisations including BLF, said they would be leading a Hands Off Zuma march, claiming that his job is on the line because of his stance on radical economic transformation and land expropriation without compensation.

The group said it was marching to protect Zuma and not the ANC.

READ: End of the road as Zuma faces attack on all sides

But Sekete said they were worried that the BLF, which is a political party, was celebrating "Zuma as a good president".

"BLF is a registered political party which is an opposition to the ANC. So, can you imagine marching to BLF offices, asking Andile Mngxitama to step down? We are advising them to deal with their president and we will deal with ours," Sekete said.

"In life, you must be worried when an enemy celebrates with you. So, in this case we [are] worried that an opposition party is dictating to the ANC that President Zuma is the right president. We get very worried. It's very scary," Sekete said.

However, Bafana Nzuza‚ chair of the Unemployed People's Trust which is part of the Hands Off Zuma protest said he was confused by the concerns of the planned picket outside Luthuli House as it will be peaceful.

He added that the protest was to put pressure on the ANC to do the right thing and not repeat the mistakes of the past, pointing out the recall of former President Thabo Mbeki.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    blf  |  anc  |  jacob zuma  |  johannesburg  |  politics  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Is a nuclear success story about to be snuffed out?

2018-02-05 06:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: ANC members chase BLF supporter away from Luthuli House
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday 3 February 2018-02-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 