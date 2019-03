The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has intensified traffic management operations in and around the city to ease congestion caused by load shedding.

Stage 4 load shedding commenced on Saturday and has been affecting the operation of traffic lights in the city.

"Eskom's load shedding/rolling blackouts have put unnecessary pressure on our already stretched metro policing capacity. As of the morning of 18 March, we had deployed a total of 153 metro police officers and traffic pointsmen across the city to direct traffic and this deployment is set to increase as we receive more complaints in the coming days," Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said.

Residents were urged to be patient and to co-operate and motorists were urged to be more vigilant.

JMPD crime prevention units in each region have also increased patrols to avoid opportunistic crime, such as smash-and-grab incidents.

The City's Emergency Management Services (EMS) also asked residents to be cautious when using candles and other flame-lit devices which could cause fires when left unattended.

"Parents are [also] urged to take extra care of their children with open flames as these may cause injuries and serious fire accidents," said Sun.

@CityofJoburgZA With the Metro officers ever deployed to handle traffic congestion during load shedding? The main arterial roads, into and around major economic hubs should be covered. Grayston and Rivonia road is a multi-lane 4-way stop. With no points person. pic.twitter.com/hKpv9H2u5i — Robert le Grange (@rjlegrange) March 19, 2019

@AsktheChiefJMPD traffic lights at Woodmead and Woodlands off due to load shedding. JMPD standing on the side doing nothing but watch the chaos! Pathetic service! @PigSpotter pic.twitter.com/ONrew0AKxJ — Devil's Advocate (@devilsad021) March 19, 2019

Uber from ORT to Sandton took almost as long as the flight from Cape Town. Load shedding traffic in Jozi is a thing guys! — Ami Kapilevich (@biobot) March 19, 2019

