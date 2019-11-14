 

Job ad offering 'free' fishing holiday to woman who will 'cook and clean' was a 'massive prank'

2019-11-14 11:10

Riaan Grobler

Henties Bay. (File)

A Clanwilliam man has been inundated with calls from hopefuls after a friend placed a fake newspaper ad offering a "free" fishing holiday in Henties Bay in Namibia in exchange for cooking and cleaning.  

The advertisement, which appeared in Die Burger on Wednesday, reads: "Lady wanted to cook and clean for five men during a fishing holiday in Henties Bay. In exchange, the chosen candidate can enjoy a free holiday that includes accommodation, food and transport."

It then lists a number for JP van Zyl, stating that applications close on Friday. 

The ad had gone viral by Thursday, with many on social media expressing disbelief and outrage at the "job offer".

"Are there actually people who would advertise such shit? My faith in the human race is ruined," Charl Stevens posted on Facebook.

"Holiday? What #$@% holiday? She has to be a slave to 5 guys! The tragedy is: there are many women who would do it!" said Agatha Ikking.

"Don't miss the change of a holiday of a lifetime!" Anton Zeelie noted sarcastically.

"Wonderful opportunity - I should update my CV," Paulina Engelbrecht posted. 

But it turns out the advertisement was just a massive practical joke by one of his friends, Van Zyl told News on Thursday. 

"You have no idea how much response I have received," a laughing Van Zyl said. "But it was only a joke... One of my friends thought it would be really funny to prank me like this."

According to Van Zyl, the fishing trip to Henties Bay is indeed being planned, "but that is the only part that is true [in the ad]." 

Inundated with calls

"I know the guy who placed the ad very well, he is a good friend of mine. It gave us a good laugh." 

Van Zyl says he has since been inundated with calls from potential takers. 

The advertisement as it appeared in Die Burger. (Supplied)

"You will not believe how many women responded to the ad, saying they were willing to go. The calls, SMSes, WhatsApps - it just doesn't stop! It's actually scary that they are willing to do it. 

"Many of the women who responded are even married. And there have even been quite a number of guys who also want to go on holiday with us. They tell me they can also cook - they want to come along...

"But it was a joke - I am not entirely crazy," Van Zyl said. 

"Everybody wants to find me a wife," he quips. "Maybe there's a happy ending here - you never know.

"At least people can have a laugh about it. There are so many negative stories in the news. If people want to laugh at my expense, I have no problem with that..."

|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

