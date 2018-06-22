Job Mokgoro elected as North West premier

The North West officially has a new premier, after a month of deep divisions within the ANC over who should fill the vacancy.

Job Mokgoro, 70, was sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature and elected premier of the province on Friday.

Mokgoro replaces 50-year-old Supra Mahumapelo, who was forced to step down last month. Mahumapelo also had to resign as a MPL to create a vacancy for Mokgoro.

The election was delayed as opposition MPLs demanded to see copies of the letter of resignation first, arguing that Mahumapelo had previously threatened to resign and then failed to do so. However, Speaker Suzan Dantjie ruled against them and said the letter would be distributed later.

Economic Freedom Front MPL Alfred Motsi was thrown out of the legislature for launching an attack on North West High Court Judge President Monica Leeuw, who was presiding over the sitting.

Motsi criticised her for her handling of the Moss Phakoe murder. Phakoe was shot and killed outside his home in March 2009, two days after submitting a dossier containing evidence of corruption in the Rustenburg Municipality.

The members were wearing black arm bands in honour of those who were killed during the violent protests by residents, who were demanding that Mahuampelo step down.