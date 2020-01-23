 

Joburg doctor who allegedly illegally prescribed medication for patients arrested

2020-01-23 20:30

Ntwaagae Seleka

Once fully implemented, your medical scheme will not be allowed to cover any health services that the NHI offers. (iStock)

Once fully implemented, your medical scheme will not be allowed to cover any health services that the NHI offers. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A medical doctor is expected to appear before the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) Inspectorate Office for allegedly contravening the Medical Act.

Dr Ninadu Mafulu was arrested after the HPCSA and Special Law Enforcement Unit of the Gauteng traffic police conducted an operation at his medical practice.

Mafulu, whose medical practice is situated in Hillbrow, is registered as a medical practitioner with the HPCSA but is only registered in the public service category.

The head of corporate affairs at the HPCSA, Daphney Chuma, said Mafulu's case would be handed to its internal complaints handling unit to proceed with disciplinary action for allegedly practising as an independent medical practitioner while being registered in the public service category.

"Dr Mafulu was also found to be dispensing scheduled medication at his practice while not having the necessary licence to dispense in terms of Section 22C[l][a] of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, [Act 101 of 1965] [as amended], which constitutes a criminal offence.

"In light of the above, Mafulu was arrested and taken into custody at the Hillbrow police station." 

The HPCSA is a statutory body established under the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974.

"The mission of the HPCSA is quality and equitable health care for all. It is mandated to regulate the health professions in the country in aspects pertaining to education, training and registration, professional conduct and ethical behaviour, ensuring continuing professional development, and fostering compliance with health-care standards. 

"In order to safeguard the public and guiding the professions, registration in terms of the act is a prerequisite for practising any of the health professions registerable with it," said Chuma.

Read more on:    hpcsa  |  johannesburg  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

More jobs on the line because of electricity costs

2020-01-23 20:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo briefs media on extension of state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:24 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Early pay day for two Daily Lotto players 11 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 