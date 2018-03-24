Joburg emergency services still on high alert as flood waters subside

The Centurion Lake Hotel has managed to prevent floodwaters from overrunning the establishment after the Hennops River burst its banks on Friday morning. Watch. WATCH

The spell of rain so heavy around Johannesburg that even graves were disturbed, seems to have abated, to the relief of Johannesburg's emergency and traffic services on Saturday.

"The situation has improved a lot," said Metro Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.



Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said mopping up operations were underway but now the concern shifted to keeping children out of the rivers, to prevent drowing.



"They may be tempted to go and play in the rivers," said Mulaudzi, cautioning people to keep an eye on children near the swollen rivers.



"We remain on high alert," he said.



Most of the people who had to be evacuated from their homes in Diepsloot Extension 7 had returned, except for two families still sheltering at a community hall in the area.



Mopping is also continuing in Eldorado Park which experienced flash floods.



ER24 Paramedics cautioned that the roads are still slippery, after attending to an accident in which three people were injured in a crash on N1/R21 in the Waterkloof area in Tshwane on Saturday morning.

"Please drive with caution in that area as the roads are still slippery," the paramedic services warned on Facebook.



The rain caused havoc as low level bridges were closed, swelled and traffic lights stopped working. Three lanes on the M1 North were closed due to a tree falling on the highway, and homes were also flooded in Jackson, south of Johannesburg after heavy rains started on Thursday.

Some graves and headstones collapsed at the Olifantsfontein cemetary and Johannesburg's City Parks have offered to help restore the grave sites.



