Joburg flash floods: Pupils rescued from bus, authorities on high alert

Authorities are monitoring low-lying areas around Johannesburg for possible flooding following a heavy downpour on Friday.



Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they were called to Vundla Street in Soweto on Friday afternoon after a bus transporting pupils became trapped.

They managed to get them to safety.

Three houses were also reported to have been inundated in Naledi. They were not damaged.

"We will remain on high alert overnight, monitoring all low-lying areas especially informal settlements because we know they are the hardest hit when we have wet weather conditions like this," Mulaudzi said.

On Friday, the South African Weather Service issued an alert, warning of localised flooding across Gauteng.