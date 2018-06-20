 

Joburg man gets 6 months for false reporting of a hijacking

2018-06-20 14:04

Sesona Ngqakamba

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to six months' imprisonment for opening a false case of kidnapping and car hijacking.

Stefan Mubiru was found guilty of perjury in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said Mubiru had informed the police that on March 24 he was driving from the store with two family members in his blue Renault Clio when six men, armed with guns and knives, confronted them at the corner of Loveday and Plein streets. 

He told the police that the men, whose faces were covered, drove them to a place that looked like a warehouse. He said they were released the following day.

However, during the course of the police investigation, Mbele said Mubiru informed the investigating officer working on the case that there was never a car hijacking and kidnapping.

Mubiru said he had opened the false case because he was scared that he was going to lose his car after he had lent it to a friend who failed to return it on the same day as agreed.

Mbele said the conviction was the result of diligent work by the officer.

"This should send a strong message to the community that opening a false case is a crime," Mbele added.

johannesburg  |  crime  |  courts

