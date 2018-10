The Johannesburg Metro Police Department have bust one of their own.

On Tuesday night, a patrol officer was arrested by undercover officers after demanding a R1 000 bribe from a motorist in Parktown.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said, at around 22:00, the officer stopped a motorist on the corner of Jan Smuts and Empire roads in Parktown, for driving a motor vehicle with an expired licence disc.

"The officer then demanded a R1 000 bribe from the motorist. The driver told the officer that he didn't have such amount of money in his possession and the officer ordered him to go and withdraw that money from an ATM."

R5k bail granted to JMPD officers arrested for alleged murder of journalist

Minnaar said the motorist then contacted the JMPD anti-corruption unit. The unit responded swiftly and cash was organised, and later handed to the officer, while the undercover officer kept watch.

The officer was then nabbed with the cash in his possession and taken to the Hillbrow police station.

He is expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court soon on charges of bribery and corruption.

Minnaar said the JMPD would not tolerate any illegal activity by its members. He urged motorists to report any corrupt or illegal behaviour to their anti-corruption 24-hour hotline on 0800 203 712.



