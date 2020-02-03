Joburg metro cop facing charges after crashing van while off duty

A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer is under fire after crashing the department's van while off duty on Sunday.

According to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, the officer is attached to the department's By-law Management and was travelling with three other people in the vehicle when he lost control and overturned along Randfontein Road in Glenridge, Soweto.

All passengers, including the officer were injured and taken to hospital.

"A docket has been opened against the officer for reckless and negligent driving, as well as for suspected drunken driving," said Minnaar.

The officer also faces a charge of misconduct, while the circumstances surrounding the accident are being internally investigated.

Minnaar said the officer's "misconduct" was viewed in a "serious" light, because he had injured civilians who were travelling with him and had damaged property in the crash.