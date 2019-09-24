 

Joburg motorist claims he was 'test driving' new Merc after clocking 178km/h on R21

2019-09-24 18:47

Sesona Ngqakamba

A man who clocked 178km/h on the R21 freeway in Gauteng on Tuesday claimed to authorities that he had been "test driving his new wheels".

According to Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng, the man, 28, was driving in a white Mercedes Benz C-class at around 06:20 when he was stopped by officers and gave an excuse for speeding.

EMPD's speed enforcement unit arrested him and three other motorists for exceeding the 100km/h speed limit on the Albertina Sisulu (R21) freeway between Griffiths turnoff and the N12 bridge.

The driver of a white Toyota Quantum minibus taxi, 30, was caught doing 165 km/h and gave the excuse that he was rushing to collect travellers in Daveyton and transport them to the Eastern Cape. 

"The rest of offenders, including an Uber driver, registered speeds of between 165 and 157km/h citing [that they were] late for work or late to pick up a client, as reasons for not obeying the rules of the road," Kobeli said.

The motorists were charged with reckless and negligent driving.

Kobeli said they are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court soon.

Read more on:    johannesburg
