Joburg nanny accused of strangling toddler to appear in court

A nanny is expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of a 21-month-old toddler who she had been caring for.

Mannana Tshabane, 39, was arrested for allegedly strangling the boy and hiding his body in a closet, and then claiming that he had been abducted, Sowetan reported.

Tshabane is facing a charge of murder.

READ | Joburg nanny accused of strangling toddler, hiding body after first claiming he was abducted

Lerato Mnguni, 28, the mother of Langalihle, or Lihle, as he was affectionately known, reportedly arrived at her house in Daveyton in Ekurhuleni on Friday with her aunt and Lihle's father, where they discovered he was missing.

They found Tshabane in her bedroom, praying on the floor with her top off, according to Times Live. There was allegedly a white substance around her. She reportedly had small abrasions and had vomited and defecated.

Tshabane reportedly claimed that there had been four intruders in the house who had abducted Lihle.

She also claimed that she was almost raped and had wounds on her arms, which she claimed were stab wounds.

An ambulance was called to attend to Tshabane's injuries and paramedics asked that she be cleaned up before they would take her to hospital, Daily Sun reported.

When the aunt went to the storeroom to fetch a washtub, she reportedly found Lihle lying on the floor, with a bandage tied across his mouth and head, covered with a blanket.

Tshabane then claimed she and the toddler had been poisoned by the intruders, but toxicology reports have since disproved this, according to Sowetan.

The post-mortem report reportedly indicated that Lihle had been strangled.

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala