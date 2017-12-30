Joburg property hijacking kingpin and two accomplices arrested

Johannesburg - The
most wanted property hijacker in Johannesburg and his two co-accused, who are
implicated in eight cases of property hijacking, were arrested on Saturday
morning.
Johannesburg executive mayor, Herman Mashaba, said the
kingpin is alleged to have approached unsuspecting tenants residing in
properties around the city, and introduced himself as an investigator.
"He would then state that the true owners of the properties
were hijackers and that the tenants should not co-operate with them."
Mashaba said the man would instruct the tenants not to pay
any rent to the owners, but to him instead.
"The same modus operandi was used earlier this year
when the kingpin and his co-accused attempted to hijack a building in
Jeppestown."
Mashaba said the owners of the property informed the City's
Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) unit, which roped in the Hawks
and successfully handed back the property, which was hijacked for a day.
"The owners had obtained an eviction order and it is
alleged that the kingpin assisted the evicted illegal occupiers to hijack the
property again. A scuffle ensued between security personnel and the illegal
occupants, shots were fired, and two people were injured in the process,"
he said.
It was further alleged that, in the past, the kingpin has
also utilised the services of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police (JMPD), in
order to be escorted to properties he wanted to hijack, under the pretence that
he is working closely with the City in investigating hijacked buildings,
Mashaba stated.
"GFIS working together with law enforcement agencies
such as the South African Police Service (SAPS) is at an advanced stage of
investigating a number of cases in which the kingpin is implicated in.
157-page criminal profile
"The kingpin has been convicted of fraud before and was
also found guilty of impersonating a police officer; he has a 157-page criminal
profile. It is alleged that he has been operating throughout the country and
has criminal cases in Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and in the Western Cape,"
Mashaba said.
"Hijacked properties are a major challenge faced by the
City but we are pleased with the progress we are making in addressing these
challenges."
Mashaba said 11 hijacked properties have been handed back to
their rightful owners, and municipal officials had also assisted in the arrest
of three other property hijackers in the last three weeks.
He said the issue of hijacked buildings was a concern, with
164 buildings confirmed as hijacked in Johannesburg.
"The City will not leave any stone unturned when
dealing with criminal activities within its area of jurisdiction.
"We are committed to ensuring that we stop the rot in
our inner city and make it a prosperous and inclusive place for our people to
live work and play," he said.
The three property hijackers will appear in the Johannesburg
Magistrate's Court on Thursday, January 4, 2018.