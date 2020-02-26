Joburg pupil called a cab before disappearing at school - report

Lindokuhle Masuku was kidnapped on Monday while waiting outside his school. (Supplied)

Joburg Grade 8 pupil Lindokuhle Masuku who was allegedly kidnapped on Monday, reportedly left the school premises on the day using a cab.

According to TimesLive, the Queens High School pupil did not use the transport which usually picked him up every afternoon because he was supposed to participate in extracurricular activities on Monday.

The driver who usually transported him left him at school only to receive a call around 21:00 that he had not returned home.

The driver told the publication the school checked CCTV footage and saw Masuku was with a friend when they called an e-hailing taxi.

Masuku was reunited with his family on Wednesday morning at Maponya Mall in Soweto after they received a call that he would be found there.

TimesLive reported that he was reunited with his parents and other family members behind closed doors in the mall's security control room. The 14-year-old pupil was still dressed in his school uniform.

The publication also reported that his grandmother, who had waited outside the control room, shouted praises to God when she saw him. Masuku burst into tears.

The circumstances of how he was found were still unclear, Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

News24 previously reported that the boy's alleged kidnappers demanded a ransom.



- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba





