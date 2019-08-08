Joburg residents, businesses set to benefit from R131m substation upgrade

The City of Johannebsurg has spent R131m on refurbishing the more than 40-year-old Wilro Park substation.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday that the substation was among 11 major substation upgrades City Power was currently working on.

"Before upgrades started, the substation had already been in existence for well over 40 years, the equipment surpassed its average lifespan. In an effort to combat power outages faced by residents in Wilro Park and surroundings, three 45MVA transformers were installed. This is an improvement from the two 40MVA transformers that existed before.