The M2 highway will be closed between the Crown interchange and Maritzburg Street for upgrades. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Joburg road users are reminded to brace themselves for the closure of the M2 highway between the Crown interchange and Maritzburg Street which commences on Thursday at 06:00, and to familiarise themselves with new routes.

This is to allow for the rehabilitation of the Karzene and Selby sections of the M2 bridge.



Rehabilitation of the bridge is expected to continue until the end of October.

"The closure is necessitated by the continuous monitoring and the bridge visual conditions assessment which indicated that the structural integrity of the concrete elements is severely reduced," Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) spokesperson Goodwill Mbatha said in a statement.

Last week Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said it was decided to close the highway after the JRA realised that parts of the support structure on the bridge had moved and were affecting the structural stability of some bridges on the M2 motorway.

The closure means commuters and motorists will have to plan their travel time around new routes.

Those on the westbound traffic route travelling towards Roodepoort from the east are urged to stay on the N3 and make use of the N12 to access areas to the west and south of the city.