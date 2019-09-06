 

Joburg teacher suspended amid sexual harassment allegations

2019-09-06 17:56

Azarrah Karrim

Panyanza Lesufi addresses girl learners of Queens High School

Panyanza Lesufi addresses girl learners of Queens High School (Azarrah Karrim)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A teacher at Queens High School in Johannesburg has been suspended pending an investigation amid allegations of sexual harassment, with Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday urging pupils to come forward to assist with the probe. 

"I had an opportunity to speak to the young girls that... posted on their Twitter account about what has been happening at the school. I was touched by their stories," Lesufi said.

The school has been rocked by the allegations made by both current and past pupils, as well as parents. 

Former pupil Sherizaad Akoo, 19, addressed the girls during an assembly and told her story, saying that she had been harassed by the teacher for five years.

She appealed to the pupils to be brave and come forward.

The investigation will be a joint operation by the Human Rights Commission, the Teddy Bear Clinic, the Gauteng Department of Basic Education and the SA Council of Educators.

Lesufi said additional allegations had been received by the South African Human Rights Commission, as well as a detailed report of the exchange of messages between the teacher and some of the pupils.

"We felt that they [SAHRC] should continue their investigation as well, because at least with them they have the power to subpoena," Lesufi said.

The department would cooperate with the investigation and provide all the information they required, he vowed.

"I’m not an expert, but if you have those kinds of allegations, for somebody who has been working at the school for more than eight years, you tend to ask yourself what happened to other girls [who] went through the system?" Lesufi said.

"If school premises are not the safest for our children as a society, we would have failed these girls."  



Read more on:    sahrc  |  panyaza le­sufi  |  sexual assault
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#AmINext: News24 wants to give you a platform to share your feelings with the nation

2019-09-05 13:03

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Four Thursday winners 2019-09-05 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 