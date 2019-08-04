 

Jogger hit with rock near Muizenberg ahead of memorial for slain Ukrainian businessman

2019-08-04 17:50

Jenni Evans

Chapman's Peak Drive (File, Netwerk24)

Chapman's Peak Drive (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man has been arrested for throwing a rock at a jogger near Muizenberg on Sunday, hours before a memorial service for Ivan Ivanov, a Ukrainian businessmen murdered on a hike at Chapman's Peak. 

"According to information, three people were jogging between St James and Muizenberg when one of them was hit with a rock by a suspect," said Western Cape police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

"The [suspect] aged 20 was apprehended and handed to the police by one of joggers. He will appear in court once charged." 

Rwexana said the victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. 

Ivanov was stabbed to death near East Fort last Saturday. 

READ: Ukrainian hiker murder: Accused allegedly asked for help to hide bloodied clothes

Three people were arrested - the first while fleeing the scene covered in blood - and have been charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the Wynberg Regionial Court. 

The memorial service for Ivanov, a married father of three children, will be held at the East Fort on Sunday. 

It is expected to be conducted by Orthodox priest Father Nikolaous Giamouridis, assisted by Deacon Michael Samos.

Read more on:    cape town  |  chapman's peak  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA 'not at all happy' about payment agreement with Tshwane striking municipal workers - report

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2019-08-03 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 