Johannesburg ambulance crew attacked in Cosmo City by vigilante mob

The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services says it was forced to withdraw ambulance services until further notice to the community of Cosmo City following an attack on a crew on Saturday.

They had been attending to an assault incident when the ambulance was damaged in their presence, spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said the ambulance crew and the patient managed to evacuate the area unharmed.

"They [attackers] wanted to torch the patient because they believed he was responsible for someone's death in the area," Mulaudzi told News24.

"It must be noted that the ambulance was damaged in front of law enforcement officers hence the withdrawal of services in the area."

He said the damaged ambulance was one of the 42 new vehicles handed over by mayor Herman Mashaba to serve Cosmo City residents.

Meanwhile, Mashaba tweeted on Saturday that, "unfortunately some of these criminal acts are politically motivated, to sabotage the service Delivery agenda of the Multi Party government. Which Society would do this to such critical Community service?"