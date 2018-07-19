Johannesburg high school principal goes missing

The principal of Sandringham High School in Johannesburg has gone missing, the
Gauteng education department said on Thursday.
"According to information at our disposal since the schools
reopened on Tuesday, 17 July 2018, the said principal has not yet reported for
work and he is not at home either, and as such, it is suspected that he is
missing," the department said in a statement.
A poster added to the South African Teachers Facebook group said that
Phillip du Plessis, 55, was last seen in a grey tracksuit at Carnival shopping
centre on July 4.
Boksburg North police spokesperson Captain Juanita Coetzer confirmed
that a missing persons case was opened on Wednesday morning.
"We are following up on all the leads. The investigating officer
followed up on information yesterday (Wednesday) morning, but we still haven't
found him," she said.
Coetzer said the family was not able to tell police when exactly he went
missing.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Thursday. Neither he
nor his spokesperson were immediately available for further comment.