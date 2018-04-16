 

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

2018-04-16 12:00

Jan Bornman

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after a security guard was shot and killed during a robbery at a petrol station in Marlboro Gardens, near Sandton.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said an unknown number of suspects had robbed a Sasol station in the early hours of Monday morning.

"The armed robbers allegedly threatened the employees of the filling station with guns, forcing them to open the door, of which they did. The robbers then ordered everyone inside, including petrol attendants," Masondo said.

"They then bombed the safe and got away with an undisclosed amount of money."

He said, while escaping, the armed gang had hijacked an Audi and a Toyota Avanza.

"They then shot at a security reaction officer, who happened to be responding to a panic alarm. He was certified dead at the scene," Masondo said.

Police were still investigating, he said.

Netcare911, which responded to the shooting, said the security guard had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"It is alleged that he was responding to a robbery at a petrol station, and a crossfire followed between him and the robbers on his arrival at the scene," said Netcare911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro.

"At this stage, the exact details are unknown, however, local authorities were on scene and will be investigating further."

