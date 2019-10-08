Johannesburg residents urged to save water as Vaal Dam level drops to just above 50%

Johannesburg residents have been urged to try to save water after the level of the Vaal Dam dropped to 53.1%.

In addition, no water transfers to the dam will be possible until November 30, owing to maintenance.

In a tweet on Monday, the City of Johannesburg asked residents not to water their gardens between 06:00 and 18:00, to shorten shower times, take shallow baths and re-use water.

Vaal dam sitting at 53.1% AND no water transfers to the Vaal dam system will be possible til 30 Nov due to maintenance



??DONT water ur garden betwn 6am & 6pm

?? Shorten ur shower times

?? Take shallow baths

?? Re-use water



?? Report non-compliance on 011 758 9650 #Savewater^NS pic.twitter.com/iuym9EBaxs — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) October 7, 2019

In the Western Cape, dam levels are starting to show a slight decrease as the summer season approaches and demand rises, TimesLive reported. The latest average dam level for the province is reportedly 65.6%.

"Water consumption across Cape Town increased last week to 642 million litres/day, but we still remain within our daily allocation of 650 million litres/day," the City said on Monday, according to the Cape Times.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell reportedly said the department continued to monitor and support areas where the drought remained in full effect.

Bredell said water use was expected to increase over the coming months as temperatures in the province rise, TimesLive reported.

"We remain particularly concerned about the agriculture sector in this region and remain in close contact with all parties involved, including the Department of Agriculture in the province, to see how we can best support the sector in this difficult time," he reportedly said.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler