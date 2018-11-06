 

Johannesburg SPCA left without a vet

2018-11-06 14:14

Ntwaagae Seleka

SPCA inspector (File, Gallo)

SPCA inspector (File, Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Johannesburg SPCA is without a veterinarian.

The organisation announced on Tuesday morning that their only veterinarian had left the branch.

SPCA spokesperson Chantal Soobramoney said their only veterinarian had recently left the organisation to venture into new avenues.

"Unfortunately, our vet is venturing into a new position and is starting her own (private) practice. We are aware that the public depends a lot on us, especially in areas such as Orange Farm, Lenasia and other areas in the south of Johannesburg. Our doors will remain open to the public. We are aware that some of the pet owners can afford private vets and others cannot," she said.

Prevent owners from travelling distances

The organisation said it was alerting the public in advance to prevent people from travelling to their offices, only to be disappointed when they were told there was no veterinarian.

"We can't assist the public due to that. We do have a lot of the public needing our services and it would save them a whole lot of time, putting their animals through strain of coming all the way here, only to find out that we are unable to assist due to not having a vet."

As a result, the Johannesburg SPCA will no longer be opened to the public for hospital consultations and hospital services until further notice.

READ: Dog owner a shining example, says SPCA

"Regrettably we have been unable to secure the services of a full-time veterinarian. With effect from December 10, from Mondays to Fridays only, the following hospital services will be available to the public in the prevention of cruelty to animals: Vaccinations and deworming, sterilisations, euthanasia and disposals," she said.

The SPCA will only charge for pharmaceuticals.

Other services will be offered

Soobramoney said they would continue to focus on the SPCA's core business, which is the prevention of cruelty to animals through inspectorate services.

The SPCA would also continue to accept stray and donated animals, in a 24-hour service provided to the public.

"Johannesburg SPCA continues with the commitment, compassion, education, innovation, leadership, volunteerism, and vision to secure a future where no animal is left alone, unwanted or mistreated or left without medical care.

"We welcome any donations. Facing many challenges, we try to soar beyond obstacles to care for our animals they do not have a voice to speak. Help us to help our animals," she said.

Soobramoney urged the public to contact them for a list of veterinarians in the area.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    spca  |  johannesburg  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa: VBS can rise from the ashes

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 3 2018-11-03 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 