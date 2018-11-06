Johannesburg SPCA left without a vet

The Johannesburg SPCA is without a veterinarian.

The organisation announced on Tuesday morning that their only veterinarian had left the branch.

SPCA spokesperson Chantal Soobramoney said their only veterinarian had recently left the organisation to venture into new avenues.

"Unfortunately, our vet is venturing into a new position and is starting her own (private) practice. We are aware that the public depends a lot on us, especially in areas such as Orange Farm, Lenasia and other areas in the south of Johannesburg. Our doors will remain open to the public. We are aware that some of the pet owners can afford private vets and others cannot," she said.

Prevent owners from travelling distances

The organisation said it was alerting the public in advance to prevent people from travelling to their offices, only to be disappointed when they were told there was no veterinarian.

"We can't assist the public due to that. We do have a lot of the public needing our services and it would save them a whole lot of time, putting their animals through strain of coming all the way here, only to find out that we are unable to assist due to not having a vet."

As a result, the Johannesburg SPCA will no longer be opened to the public for hospital consultations and hospital services until further notice.

"Regrettably we have been unable to secure the services of a full-time veterinarian. With effect from December 10, from Mondays to Fridays only, the following hospital services will be available to the public in the prevention of cruelty to animals: Vaccinations and deworming, sterilisations, euthanasia and disposals," she said.

The SPCA will only charge for pharmaceuticals.

Other services will be offered

Soobramoney said they would continue to focus on the SPCA's core business, which is the prevention of cruelty to animals through inspectorate services.

The SPCA would also continue to accept stray and donated animals, in a 24-hour service provided to the public.

"Johannesburg SPCA continues with the commitment, compassion, education, innovation, leadership, volunteerism, and vision to secure a future where no animal is left alone, unwanted or mistreated or left without medical care.

"We welcome any donations. Facing many challenges, we try to soar beyond obstacles to care for our animals they do not have a voice to speak. Help us to help our animals," she said.

Soobramoney urged the public to contact them for a list of veterinarians in the area.

