 

John Steenhuisen: 'I'm not a handbag carrier for Helen Zille'

2019-11-18 13:51

Sheldon Morais

John Steenhuisen. (Supplied)

John Steenhuisen. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA's interim federal leader John Steenhuisen says he is not a "handbag carrier for Helen Zille" and will lead the party in his own way.

On Sunday, Steenhuisen was elected federal leader until the party elects a new cohort of leadership at its congress in May 2020.

Speaking to News24 in a wide-ranging interview on Monday afternoon, he said "if everyone sticks to their knitting in the party", all leaders would "get along just fine".

WATCH | In studio with the DA's interim leader John Steenhuisen

The DA's newly elected interim federal leader John Steenhuisen promised on Sunday to turn the party's election setback into the biggest comeback in political history. He was speaking at his first media briefing after his election as interim chair.

Zille made a dramatic comeback to party politics, being elected federal council chair last month. Her election precipitated the resignations of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip as federal leader and federal chairperson, respectively. Maimane also resigned as a member of the party.

"Helen is not the leader of the party. She's occupying a position James Selfe had for many, many years. And James stuck to his knitting and did what needed to be done, and let the leader get on with leading.

"So I want to be very clear, I'm not a handbag carrier for Helen Zille. I'm my own man, and wherever I've led, whether it's been in the Durban city council, in the [KwaZulu-Natal] legislature or in Parliament, I've led in my own way and with my own sense of conviction. And that's going to continue," said Steenhuisen.

He added: "I'm the elected leader of the DA - interim for now, hopefully permanently after May next year. And I'm going to lead the DA in my own way and in a way in which I believe is going to grow the organisation, build strong teams and create a consensus, and an environment in which we can have honest conversations within the party without having to speak to each other through the media, or through Twitter and Facebook."

Read more on:    da  |  helen zille  |  john steenhui­sen  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suggestive photos of children in 'wrestling' poses sold for up to R1 500 by Bronkhorstspruit man - report

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | In studio with the DA's interim leader John Steenhuisen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 14:06 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Table View 14:05 PM
Road name: Potsdam Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Sunday's results 2019-11-17 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 