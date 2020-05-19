 

Join us at 11:00 for News24 Frontline | Alex van den Heever on the lockdown, where it went wrong and what the future holds

2020-05-19 17:26
Join us live at 11:00 on Wednesday for another instalment of News24 Frontline. This week's guest is Professor Alex van den Heever.

Join News24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan at 11:00 for a live online discussion with Professor Alex van den Heever, where they will be discussing the trajectory of South Africa's Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown and where it went wrong.

They will also try to unpack what the future holds for SA, currently in its eighth week under lockdown. 

Van den Heever is chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand's School of Governance.

Stay up to date with the latest news, views and analysis as the number of coronavirus cases in SA increases.

News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
