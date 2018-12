Mourners have remembered former Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Joseph Mabuza as a humble man who held his job in the highest regard.

Mabuza died on Sunday after his motorbike collided with a bakkie whose driver fled the scene.

The vehicle allegedly made a U-turn on the N4 towards Mozambique just before the Nkomazi toll gate.

READ: Mpumalanga safety and security MEC's spokesperson killed in crash

The police said a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

The memorial service was held at the Communio Church in Mbombela and was attended by family members, senior government officials and friends.

MEC for community safety, security and liaison Pat Ngomane said he had suffered a great loss and that Mabuza had taught him a lot about government communications.

"I have lost a friend, a colleague, a dedicated man."

Ngomane said he would do his best to ensure that Mabuza's legacy lives on.

It was an emotional remembrance, with Gospel artists also taking turns on the stage.

Agriculture MEC Vusi Shongwe, who worked with Mabuza, remembered the late spokesperson as a strong-willed person who understood his role in government.

He said Mabuza "lived his life to the fullest with dedication to his job and family".