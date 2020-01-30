UPDATE | Journalist Ashraf Garda's relative safe after alleged kidnapping in Joburg

Farzaana Garda, a relative of journalist Ashraf Garda, who was allegedly kidnapped in Greenside, Johannesburg, on Thursday night is safe and unhurt.

"She is heading back home as we speak," Ashraf told News24, adding that the finer details are still unclear.

He explained that Farzaana was heading home from a school meeting when she was allegedly kidnapped by unknown men.



When she approached her house, she called her husband first to let him know she was around the corner, and the security gates were opened for her, he said.

"Two or three minutes later she still had not arrived," Ashraf added. "Her husband and a security guard then heard gunshots about 500m from the house and ran out.

"What they found was that [the hijackers] had cornered her in her car. At the same time, a security company, CAP, was nearby and gave chase."

Ashraf said a shootout reportedly ensued between the security company and alleged hijackers.

"As a result, they dragged [Farzaana] out of her car and put her in their car, a BMW."

Ashraf said the police were on scene, as well as private security companies.