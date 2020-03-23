 

Journalist Zororo Makamba becomes Zimbabwe's first Covid-19 death

2020-03-23 16:20

Canny Maphanga

Journalist Zororo Makamba.

Journalist Zororo Makamba. (Instagram)

Journalist Zororo Makamba has become Zimbabwe's first coronavirus death.  

According to ZBC News, Health and Child Care Minister Obediah Moyo confirmed the death of the prominent journalist, Makamba. He was 30-years-old. Makamba was the second person to test positive for the virus in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean - South African businessman, Mutumwa Mawere confirmed the passing via his social media.

"Mr Zororo Makamba, the son of Mr James Makamba has passed on. MHSRIEP. I have just learned of this tragic loss of life due to the virus. A giant with so much potential has fallen. Corona is real. Let us pause and reflect. Life is too precious," he tweeted.

Reports suggest that Makamba was confirmed positive with the virus on Saturday and had returned to Zimbabwe from New York on 9 March 2020.

Zororo was the son of Zimbabwean businessman James Makamba.

Tributes poured in for Makamba. Zimbabwean politician Jonathan Moyo said it was a "tragedy".

"Words alone cannot capture and convey the profound pain from this unfathomable tragedy. Heartfelt condolences to the Makamba family! #RIPZororoMakamba," he tweeted,



