 

JSC interviews to start this week

2018-04-09 08:05

Jeanette Chabalala

The Judicial Service Commission is on Monday expected to interview shortlisted candidates for various judicial positions.

The interviews will be held at the office of the chief justice in Midrand, Gauteng, from Monday until Friday April 13.

The candidates will be interviewed for positions within the Supreme Court of Appeal, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, the Competition Appeal Court, the Electoral Court and the Free State High Court. 

Ten judges will be vying for three positions in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. 

Here are some of the candidates:

- KZN High Court Judge Trevor Gorven, who previously declared the decision to prosecute former Hawks boss, Major-General Johan Booysen, irrational.

This after Booysen and other officers were accused of operating a "Cato Manor death squad", and in 2012 were arrested and charged with 116 crimes, including racketeering, murder and attempted murder.

The law required that all racketeering charges had to be signed off by then acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba.

However, Booysen challenged this and in 2014, Gorven set aside Jiba's authorisation, ruling that there was no evidence to warrant it. The ruling was never appealed.

- Western Cape Judge Elizabeth Baartman, who has had an opportunity to act in the SCA.

She sat in a full bench to hear an appeal by the National Prosecuting Authority against convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius's initial culpable homicide conviction.

She has also heard an application by the AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to set aside the culpable homicide verdict against him for flogging members of his clan and burning their homes.

- South Gauteng High Court Judge Colin Lamont is known for sentencing Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir to 25 years for drug-dealing, 15 years for kidnapping and another 15 years for attempted murder.

Krejcir was involved in the kidnapping and torture of Bheki Lukhele, whose brother, Doctor, allegedly disappeared with 25kg of the drug tik belonging to Krejcir.

Doctor worked for a cargo company at OR Tambo International Airport and Krejcir wanted his help to smuggle the drugs out of the country.

- Eastern Cape High Court Judge Irma Schoeman. According to a profile on legal news website Judges Matter, Schoeman has been a judge since 2000.

She completed several acting stints at the Supreme Court of Appeal between 2013 and 2016, it says.

