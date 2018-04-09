JSC interviews to start this week

The Judicial Service Commission is on Monday expected to
interview shortlisted candidates for various judicial positions.
The interviews will be held at the office of the chief
justice in Midrand, Gauteng, from Monday until Friday April 13.
The candidates will be interviewed for positions within the
Supreme Court of Appeal, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, the Competition Appeal
Court, the Electoral Court and the Free State High Court.
Ten judges will be vying for three positions in the Supreme
Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.
Here are some of the candidates:
- KZN High Court Judge Trevor Gorven, who previously
declared the decision to prosecute former Hawks boss, Major-General Johan
Booysen, irrational.
This after Booysen and other officers were accused of
operating a "Cato Manor death squad", and in 2012 were arrested and
charged with 116 crimes, including racketeering, murder and attempted murder.
The law required that all racketeering charges had to be
signed off by then acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo
Jiba.
However, Booysen challenged this and in 2014, Gorven set
aside Jiba's authorisation, ruling that there was no evidence to warrant it.
The ruling was never appealed.
- Western Cape Judge Elizabeth Baartman, who has had an
opportunity to act in the SCA.
She sat in a full bench to hear an appeal by the National
Prosecuting Authority against convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius's initial
culpable homicide conviction.
She has also heard an application by the AbaThembu King
Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to set aside the culpable homicide verdict against him
for flogging members of his clan and burning their homes.
- South Gauteng High Court Judge Colin Lamont is known for
sentencing Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir to 25 years for drug-dealing, 15
years for kidnapping and another 15 years for attempted murder.
Krejcir was involved in the kidnapping and torture of Bheki
Lukhele, whose brother, Doctor, allegedly disappeared with 25kg of the drug tik
belonging to Krejcir.
Doctor worked for a cargo company at OR Tambo International
Airport and Krejcir wanted his help to smuggle the drugs out of the country.
- Eastern Cape High Court Judge Irma Schoeman. According to a
profile on legal news website Judges Matter, Schoeman has been a judge since
2000.
She completed several acting stints at the Supreme Court of
Appeal between 2013 and 2016, it says.