JSC recommends 7 candidates for the Gauteng Bench

An advocate who attempted more than once – unsuccessfully
– to land a spot on the Bench, has finally been recommended for appointment.
Rean Strydom was one of 12 candidates who vied for
vacancies on the Gauteng High Court Bench at the Judicial Service Commission
(JSC).
According to the Judges Matter website, the commission declined to
appoint Strydom to the Bench during three previous attempts.
"During those interviews he demonstrated a
disinclination to contribute to transformation within the legal fraternity with
regard to briefing and mentoring black juniors, and a tone-deaf approach to
race relations in the country," the website stated.
But in his interview on Thursday afternoon, Strydom
managed to convince the commission to change its mind.
Strydom acted in the Mpumalanga and Gauteng high
courts between 2011 and 2019.
During an acting stint in the High Court in
Johannesburg, he found Mzameleni Cele guilty of two counts of murder, two of
attempted murder, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and one
charge of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm. It emerged
in court that Cele drank his victims' blood after he killed them.
During interviews this week, it was clear
commissioners were concerned about transformation in the judiciary.
On Thursday afternoon, one of the candidates,
advocate Avrielle Maier-Frawley, was asked if appointing her to the Bench would
contribute to transformation.
"It would contribute to the gender
representative issue, gender equality issue and also the gender diversity
issue," she responded.
Maier-Frawley also told the commissioners that she
experienced sexism during her career.
"Even when my career was prospering in the
first 12 years of practice, I would face a situation where a client would say:
'You are too young, I hope you can handle the matter'," she said.
Gender-based violence
Some commissioners also quizzed candidates about
their views on gender-based violence. A spate of incidents of gender-based violence
swept through the country over the last few months.
One candidate, David Makhoba, said men and women
needed to be educated about gender-based violence.
He said a "lot of work" needed to be done
by politicians and churches, among others, to address challenges.
"On Thursday (October 3), I dealt with a
matter whereby a 45-year-old raped an 11-year-old. It is bad out there… we,
presiding officers, listen to this every day," he said.
The JSC recommended the following seven candidates
to President Cyril Ramaphosa:
- Rean Strydom
- Moleboheng Mamorena Pascalina Mdalana-Mayisela
- Avrielle Maier-Frawley
- David Makhoba
- Shanaaz Christine Mia
- Marcus Lekgaloa Senyatsi
- Elmarie van der Schyff