 

Judge bitten by black mamba to be cremated in Zambia

2019-05-23 12:49

Kamva Somdyala

Judge Anton Steenkamp (Supplied)

Judge Anton Steenkamp (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town Labour Court Judge Anton Steenkamp, who died after a black mamba bit him earlier this week, will be cremated in Zambia's capital, Lusaka, on Thursday, according to his family.

Steenkamp's wife, Catherine, and her brother travelled to Lusaka on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old and his wife were touring when the snake bit him.

In a statement released on behalf of the family, Andrew Brown said Steenkamp's body was taken from the remote part of Zambia, where Steenkamp was bitten, to Lusaka on Wednesday evening.

"In accordance with his wishes, Anton will be cremated in Lusaka and his ashes brought home by his wife," said Brown.

'Wonderful human being'

Brown extended a word of gratitude for the "incredible" support the family has received.

"The support for Catherine and the children has been incredible. This has given them the strength to cope with this terrible tragedy. I think it would be fair to describe them as heartbroken but strong," said Brown.

Following the news of Steenkamp's death, friends and colleagues of his lauded him as a "wonderful human being" and a "man of integrity".

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi took to social media to praise Steenkamp saying: "You were a wonderful human being. We shall miss you."

 

Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Court Basheer Waglay hailed Steenkamp as someone who "had a deep love for his country and a zest for life", saying he would be remembered for "his independence, integrity and significant contribution to labour law jurisprudence in South Africa as a practitioner, scholar and judge". 

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) lauded Steenkamp as a "man of integrity who contributed immensely to the South African labour market".

On Wednesday, News24 reported that the African Snakebite Institute deduced that Steenkamp had died before anti-venom could be administered, according to Johan Marais of the institute.

Marais added that it appeared Steenkamp had been bitten on his lower leg.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anton steenkamp  |  zambia  |  reptiles  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Winde names new Western Cape cabinet

2019-05-23 11:53

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 