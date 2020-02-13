Judge Dhaya Pillay among list of shortlisted candidates for Constitutional Court vacancy

The Judicial Service Commission has released the shortlisted candidates for judicial positions across the country. Among the names is Judge Dhaya Pillay who has been shortlisted for the Constitutional Court vacancy.

Pillay is the presiding judge in former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg and has recently made headlines by issuing a warrant of arrest for the former president.

She has received serious blow-back because of the warrant, which has been stayed until May 6.

She was shortlisted for the position last year and is an expert is labour matters and one of the drafters of the Labour Relations Act, according to Judges Matter.

With a long career as an anti-apartheid activist, Pillay was an attorney for human rights lawyer Yunus Mohamed in the 1980s and represented several anti-apartheid activists.



Pillay said her politics had never affected her ability to make a judgment without fear or favour.

Also on the list is Judge Narandran Jody Kollapen who, prior to his appointment as a judge, was the head of the South African Human Rights Commission.

Judge Mahube Betty Molemela is also shortlisted for the position and has dealt with high-profile cases in the past, including a ruling on the eve of the ANC's Nasrec conference which declared the Free State provincial executive committee and some ANC branches were ineligible to participate.

The ruling prevented ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, his executives and Free State branch from participating in the election of Zuma's replacement.

Candidates for the various high court positions across the country were also shortlisted, with only the Electoral Court having no candidates nominated.

The next sitting for interviews will take place between April 20-24.