Judge dismisses Sandile Mantsoe's claim that cop tried to bribe him to drop charges

Murder accused 27-year-old Sandile Mantsoe during his first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing his 22-year-old girlfriend Karabo Mokoena on May 12, 2017 in Johannesburg. (Gallo Images / Sunday World / Veli Nhlapo)

Sandile Mantsoe, who is on trial for murder, has accused one of the police officers who was present when he was arrested of soliciting a bribe.

Mantsoe took the stand on Wednesday morning and told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that Captain Bhekisisa Freddy Mhlongo told him not to worry about the case and that he would make it go away.

Mantsoe was testifying during a trial within a trial in order to determine whether his alleged admission should be admissible. However, Judge AJ Johnson ruled that after hearing the evidence, "the finding is that the admission is admitted as evidence".

Mhlongo told the court earlier that Mantsoe admitted to him that he had killed his on-and-off girlfriend Karabo Mokoena.

But in his testimony, Mantsoe said: "He said to me, 'look man, all that is happening can be fixed if you can give me something small'.

"I asked him what he meant and he said I should not worry, he would make sure that I didn't get into trouble."

He also claimed that when he was arrested he was not told of his rights.

'I was confused and scared'

Mantsoe is facing a charge of premeditated murder in the death of Mokoena, who was killed on April 28, 2017.

Mokoena's charred remains were discovered in an open field in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.

Mantsoe is also charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for allegedly assaulting Mokoena on March 27, 2017.

He pleaded not guilty.

Mantsoe said when he was at the Sandton police station after his arrest, Mhlongo stepped in and out of the room where he was kept and asked if he could "arrange something small for him".

"I said no. He went out and never came back again. I did not know what he meant when he asked for something. I was confused and scared," Mantsoe said.

Confession denied

He said Mhlongo asked him personal questions and he had already built an assumption on the kind of life Mantsoe lived.

Mantsoe said the building he used to live in commanded respect and had "status". He also claimed that there were thousands of rands in his apartment when the police searched it.

Mantsoe replied "no" when asked by his legal representative if he had at any stage confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend.

During cross-examination Advocate Mike Hlatshwayo, for the state, asked Mantsoe if he wanted the court to believe that Captain Mhlongo had made up the story that he killed Mokoena.

Mantsoe replied: "As I said, we were having a conversation. I don't remember him writing anything. What we spoke about is that he can sort this matter out if I gave him something."

Mantsoe admitted to Judge Johnson that he had removed Mokoena's body and disposed of it.

He said he knew the police and Mokoena's family were looking for her.

