 

Judge warns man accused of double murder to co-operate, or else

2018-06-22 20:38

Tammy Petersen

Western Cape High Court. (File)

A man accused of stabbing his mother and twin sister to death was on Friday warned to co-operate with his counsel and proceedings in the Western Cape High Court, or his murder trial would continue without him.

Judge Mark Sher reminded double murder accused Vuyo Dondashe that a district surgeon had found him fit to stand trial, telling him he was "putting on an act" when he claimed he did not understand what was happening during his pre-trial hearing.

This, after Dondashe's advocate Office Mtini also informed the court that his client was also not co-operative during consultations.

"You must understand, if the trial runs and you don't co-operate, it will continue whether you co-operate or not," Sher told Dondashe.

The case was postponed to August 17 for another pre-trial conference and to allow Mtini to take instructions from his client and prepare for trial.

Dondashe has been charged with murdering his mother, Nolwazi Nongoma, 60, and twin sister Vuyokazi Dondashe, 22, in their one-roomed shack in Magatya Street, Lwandle, Strand on February 4, last year.

He is accused of using a knife to attack them in the early hours of that morning.

Nongoma had 10 wounds – she was stabbed in the eye, neck, cheek, back and hands.

Vuyokazi was knifed nine times in the scalp, face, neck, shoulder, chest and hands.

Dondashe fled the scene and was arrested later that day, after being spotted walking along the N2 highway.

The knife used in the attack was allegedly in his possession.

