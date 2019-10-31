 

Judgment day: EFF's Malema to hear whether calling Gordhan 'a dog of white monopoly capital' amounts to hate speech

2019-10-31 08:01
EFF leader Julius Malema. (Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images, file)

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EFF leader Julius Malema will on Thursday learn whether his comment about Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan being a "dog of white monopoly capital" amounted to hate speech. 

Gordhan took the EFF leader to the Equality Court, sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, after Malema took aim at the public enterprises minister outside the state capture commission of inquiry venue in Parktown, in November last year.

During his attack, Malema referred to Gordhan as a "dog of white monopoly capital" and told EFF supporters to be "ready for war" against the minister, News24 previously reported.

Gordhan's counsel advocate Ngwako Maenetje SC put a lens over parts of Malema's statement to demonstrate that it constituted hate speech, News24 reported. 

During his address, Malema also said: "Once you take a decision to go after Pravin, you must be ready. If you are not ready, don't come to the EFF. We've now taken a decision to fight Pravin and therefore you must know Pravin is going to fight dirty…There will be casualties. There can even be a loss of life. If you are not ready for that, stand aside. I'm not scared. I'm ready. I'm prepared to confront them one by one."

Gordhan's counsel submitted that the above statement was a mechanism to create polarisation within society.

"Polarisation and dehumanisation through words are the first stage and precursor to the violence which follows. The 'them' becomes an acceptable target of violence once dehumanised.

"This is the antithesis of the inclusive, non-racist South Africa envisaged in the Constitution," Maenetje argued.

Malema, in his statement, also said: "Pravin is a cabal that belongs to the UDF and destroyed all good African comrades… he's no good this guy. He has destroyed Peter Mokaba, he has destroyed Winnie Mandela; he has destroyed everyone else that stood for the truth against the apartheid regime. His shenanigans are not new."

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler and Canny Maphanga

Read more on:    eff  |  julius malema  |  pravin gordhan  |  politics  |  courts  |  hate speech
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF pressures HPCSA to take action against paediatric surgeon accused of negligence

2019-10-31 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Stun grenades, water cannons fired in Cape Town as police forcibly remove foreign nationals
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Athlone 08:31 AM
Road name: Jan Smuts Drive

Cape Town 08:15 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Wednesday 2019-10-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 