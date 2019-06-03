 

Judgment for remaining Krugersdorp killers to be heard

2019-06-03 05:36

Kaveel Singh

Marcel Steyn, Cecilia Steyn and Zak Valentine are expected to hear their fate in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24, file)

Marcel Steyn, Cecilia Steyn and Zak Valentine are expected to hear their fate in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Judgment against the three remaining Krugersdorp killers is expected to be delivered in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

In its previous sitting an overwhelming desire for money was cited as the reason the three remaining accused went on a murder spree between 2012 and 2016.

READ 'Krugersdorp killers': Greed, hatred and desire for money behind murder spree - court hears

Prosecutor Gerrit Roberts SC told the court that 11 people had been killed on the instructions of supposed ringleader Cecilia Steyn, 38, because of greed. 

She is accused of being the mastermind behind the group dubbed "Electus per Deus" (Chosen by God). She and her co-accused Zack Valentine, 35, and Marcel Steyn, 21, have pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Marcel's mother Marinda Steyn, is currently serving 11 life terms and 115 years in jail.

Marcel's elder brother Le Roux Steyn was also a part of the group, but entered into a plea bargain with the State in May last year. He was found guilty of seven murders and sentenced to 35 years for each of them. Ten years of his sentence were suspended on condition that he testified at the trial.

Another member of the group, John Barnard, is serving 20 years after he was sentenced in 2016.

Marinda Steyn was identified as the manager of the enterprise while Marcel, Le Roux, Valentine and Barnard were the foot soldiers.

Roberts argued that there was evidence before court that Cecilia Steyn had identified all the victims and ordered their killings to get their money.

In 2012, Natacha Burger and her neighbour Joyce Bonzaaier were stabbed to death in Centurion, while Pastor Reginald Bendixen was stabbed and hacked to death with an axe in Honeydew.

Valentine's wife Mikeila Valentine was killed because the group allegedly feared she was going to go to the police about their criminal activities.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    krugersdorp killers  |  johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fake soldier causes panic after infiltrating SANDF

2019-06-03 00:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: And again 2 people take over R100K home! 2019-06-02 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 